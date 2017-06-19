Tennessee courthouse shooting suspect has died, 2 deputies injured

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the suspect in a shooting that left two deputies injured at a courthouse has died.

The TBI released the news on Twitter. The name of the Coffee County Courthouse shooting suspect was not immediately released.

The bureau says the two deputies who were injured Monday are undergoing medical treatment. Their conditions are not known.

Lucky Knott, a spokesman for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, said an inmate who was in the courthouse for a scheduled hearing grabbed a deputy’s gun and fired. Knott said one deputy was shot in the stomach. He says a second deputy was wounded in the hand, but it’s not clear if he was shot or injured in a struggle with the inmate.

Knott says the inmate fled the courthouse, and then he suffered a gunshot wound. Knott says the suspect may have shot himself.