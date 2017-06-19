2017 West Tennessee Heart Walk kicks off at upcoming breakfast

JACKSON, Tenn. –Grab a tasty breakfast and help fight heart disease in our area.

Wednesday, June 21, The West Tennessee Heart Walk Executive Breakfast will kick off.

That’ll start at 7:45 a.m. at The Carl Grant Events Center at Union University in Jackson.

The breakfast is to kick off this year’s walk, which will take place on September 23.

Funds raised during the event will go to the American Heart Association.

For more information, call (731) 267-8479.