Boys basketball team to host weekend fundraisers

BRADFORD, Tenn. –Help out a boys’ basketball team.

Saturday, June 24, the Bradford High School Boys Basketball team will host a bake sale, yard sale, and car wash.

That’ll run from from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Bradford High parking lot.

If you’d like to set up a spot to sell your own yard sale items, spaces are available for $20 each.

For more information, call (731) 514-2978.