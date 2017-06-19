Candidates for Trenton Special School District director make visits to area

TRENTON, Tenn.-The first of three candidates for director of schools visited the Trenton Special School District, Monday.

Suzanne Keefe toured the schools and met with staff members. She also had time to meet community leaders at the Teapot Museum in downtown Trenton. Keefe is a long time resident of West Tennessee and is originally from Lake County.

“I also worked for the State Department of Education for three years working with special populations and I have returned to work in schools with students so my broad range of qualifications give me expertise in all areas of the school system,” said Keefe.

Keefe is currently the principal at Halls High School in Lauderdale County. The other two candidates will take similar tours later this week.