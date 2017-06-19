Day campers taking part in ‘Aladdin Experience Theatre Camp’

HENDERSON Tenn.-Have you ever wished you could live out a favorite Disney movie? Some local campers got the change to experience the world of “Aladdin”, Monday.

40 area kids are taking part in the ‘Aladdin Experience Theatre Camp’ this week.

Actors and actresses from 4th to 9th graders, are bringing the musical “Aladdin” to life thanks through Freed-Hardeman University and the Henderson Arts Commission.

“What’s great about theater is that there’s always those people who can’t quite find their place, so this is really great because it helps them find their passion, their creativity. It uses that other part of the brain that in the classroom, they don’t always get to do,” said Becky Hartle,

camp director.

You can see the campers work in two performances in Loyd Auditorium at Freed-Hardeman University starting at 6 p.m. on June 29 and 30. Tickets are available at the door.