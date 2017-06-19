Emmit Gooden picks the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Arka. — Emmitt Gooden, a former Haywood Tomcat has spent the past two seasons at a junior college with hopes of playing big time football.

After busting his tail and visiting numerous colleges and universities, he made a decision this weekend to join the S-E-C and play for the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2018 season.

Gooden told me in a message that it was the right fit, and he felt like it’s a place he can go and be a successful player on and off the field.

He chose the Hogs over schools such as Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia.