Haywood County Commission votes to raise property taxes

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. – People from all over the community in Brownsville came to the Haywood County Courthouse with taxpayers wanting to know if there will be a property tax increase.

County Commissioners said last year they were forced to dip into, what amounts to their savings account, for $2 million to balance their budget.

They say things like high unemployment, the lack of a hospital since 2014, and increased health care costs at the local jail are the reasons behind the need for more revenue.

After much deliberation and discussion, Commissioners voted 12 to 8 in favor of the increase.

“Now I voted to try to give us a cushion for a fine balance,” said County Commissioner Robert Green.

With the new fiscal year starting on July 1, the commission will cast a second vote on the budget June 29.

“Nobody wants to raise taxes,” said Haywood County Mayor Franklin Smith. “Every one of these members has to pay them too, I have to pay them, the other county officials do as well.”

Mayor Smith is hoping for more business and job opportunities to come in the near future.