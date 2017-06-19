Camp Discovery teaches area kids about possible careers, setting goals

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-Young folks got a glimpse at possible careers they could choose one day as part of Camp Discovery’s Career Day in Humboldt, Monday.

Many professionals took part including VIPIR 7 Storm Team meteorologists Tom Meiners and Moe Shamell.

People from all types of careers took part and talked about not only what they do every day but what led them to choose their field.

Camp organizers said it is a great way to expose the children to different things.

“I was interested in watching and looking at the questions that they asked. Some funny and some were very informational for them, so that they would know or perhaps go into the profession that they are sharing with us,” said Barbera Borner, director of Camp Discovery.

Organizers said the camp is also aimed at teaching the campers about setting goals.