Learn tasty recipes at free grilling demonstration

JACKSON, Tenn. –Grab a spatula and learn about cooking tasty foods on the grill.

Thursday, June 22, The Lift Wellness Center will host a free grilling demonstration to commemorate Men’s Health Month.

That’ll start at 5:30 p.m. at the center in downtown Jackson.

It’s an outdoor event, so be sure to bring a lawn chair.

It’s free and open to everyone.

Call (731) 425-6875 to register.