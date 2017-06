Local church to host prayer meeting at Thelma Barker Elementary

JACKSON, Tenn. –Pray for local leaders and schools at an upcoming event.

Wednesday, June 21, Campbell Street Church of Christ will host a community prayer meeting.

This week’s gathering will be held at Thelma Barker Elementary School in north Jackson.

Attendees can enjoy free food from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and a time of prayer from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Everyone is invited! For more information, call (731) 427-9511.