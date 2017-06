Madison County Sheriff to host 28th community meeting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. –Speak your mind at an upcoming community meeting.

Tuesday, June 20, Madison County Sheriff John Mehr will host the meeting.

That’ll start at 6:30 p.m. at Ward’s Grove Baptist Church in Spring Brook.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and no topics are off-limits.

O’Neal Henley will host the event.