Miss Tennessee contestants mingle with the Hub City community

JACKSON, Tenn. — Appearances continue for the Miss Tennessee contestants Monday, who mingled with members of the community at the Rotary and Lions Club meeting in west Jackson. Miss Tennessee 2016 spoke with hopefuls about the experiences she has had while wearing the crown.

“There will be a new girl in my shoes, a new young woman, representing our state in just a few short days, and those children that she will come in contact with this year may not remember her name or really what she looks like completely, however they will remember how Miss Tennessee made her feel,” said Grace Burgess, Miss Tennessee 2016.

Preliminary competition begins Wednesday, and contestants shared which were their favorite and not so favorite competitions.

“Swimsuit is probably the most nerve racking and I bet 35 other girls could probably agree. It’s fun getting out there and showcasing your hard work that you’ve done with lifestyle and fitness, however, it’s still nerve racking to be in five inch heels and a bikini,” said Madison Butler, Miss Tipton County.

Either way, contestants WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with say, they are prepared and more than ready to represent the Volunteer State.

“I want to be Miss Tennessee so bad, so that experience and waiting to see what cuts I make and how far I go is nerve racking for me, but hopefully it turns out the way its supposed to, and ill be happy with that,” said Hannah Everhart, Miss Greene County.

The 36 contestants have a packed schedule until the preliminary competition this Wednesday. Following the event they headed to the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson for continued rehearsal.

Pageant directors said tickets are still available for each night of competition​. They can be purchased at the civic center box office.