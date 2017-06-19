Miss Tennessee Pageant begins the week with rehearsals

JACKSON, Tenn.-Pageant week is in full swing in the Hub City for the annual Miss Tennessee pageant.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News caught up with the ladies Monday night as they practiced at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Along with their individual competitions, the 36 contestants participated in several production numbers, that includes learning choreography. The actual competition begins Wednesday night.

One of the ladies who serves as a hostess for the contestants throughout the week said they have a full schedule.

“The girls have been practicing yesterday and today on blocking and the dances that they have to do for the different production numbers so it is a lot to pack in a couple of days,” said Sharon Regen, hostess for the Miss Tennessee Pageant.

The new Miss Tennessee will be crowned Saturday night.