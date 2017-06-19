Parker Stewart announces his new school of choice

UNION CITY, Tenn. — After signing a National Letter of Intent with Ole Miss earlier in his senior year, Union City’s Parker Stewart asked out of his NOL two weeks ago after a coaching change.

Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, Stewart said on twitter, “Excited to announce I will be joining the Pittsburgh Panther family, play for Coach Stallings, and compete in the best conference, the ACC.”

As a senior, Stewart averaged 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists per game.