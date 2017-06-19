Teen pleads guilty to 2015 murder, sentenced to 30 years in prison

JACKSON, Tenn.-A Jackson teen pleads guilty to murder, Monday and is sentenced to decades in state prison.

According to the court clerk’s office, Phillip Williams pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of Beau Reid. Williams was just 17 at the time of the crime. His plea deal includes a sentence of 30 years.

Reid was fatally shot outside his apartment in Lincoln Courts in July 2015.

Williams’ accomplice, Christopher Lyles was found guilty last year and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.