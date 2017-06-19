Watching the Tropics This Week

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. Wednesday

It’s been much less humid today thanks to high pressure over the region. This will keep conditions dry in West Tennessee for the next couple of days but we’re watching a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico that could cause problems for us later this week. This could mean off-and-on rain for a few days starting the second half of this week.

TONIGHT

This evening will be relatively cool with clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s at the coolest point of the night.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico that could potentially become Tropical Storm Cindy. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Mouth of the Pearl River. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from west of Intracoastal City to High Island, Texas.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the central Texas coast to the western Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system. So if you planned to vacation there this week, stay weather aware!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

