WEATHER UPDATE

CLOUDS ARE SLOWLY MOVING OUT OF THE AREAS BEING REPLACED BY SUNSHINE AND BLUE SKY. TEMPERATURES ARE CONTINUING TO WARM WITH HIGHS IN THE 80S OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. A COOLER AND DRIER AIRMASS IS BUILDING IN FROM THE MIDWEST. FOR THE NEXT TWO DAYS LOOK FOR TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 80S WITH LOWS IN THE 60S. SKIES WILL BE SUNNY THROUGH WEDNESDAY. THURSDAY THE THREAT OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL RETURN AND REMAIN THROUGH THE WEEKEND.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com