Bassmaster Junior Championship underway in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bassmaster Junior Championship kicked off bright and early Tuesday morning at the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake.

More than 50 boats hit the water as part of the Junior Championship as 7- to 13-year-olds from across the country compete in teams of three during the two-day competition.

The high school tournament starts Thursday. Scholarship money, prizes and bragging rights go to the winners.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News caught up with a Florida family in town for the competition.

“Keep them out on the water and out of their rooms,” Billy Cusic, father of a tournament angler, said. “This is a wonderful thing, and it’s a great experience for these kids, and hopefully they can do something with it later in the future.”

All events are free and open to the public.

Teams weighed in around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and will hit the water again Wednesday for the second and final day of the Junior Championship.

The high schoolers hit the water Thursday at Kentucky Lake in Henry County.