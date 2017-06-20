Bassmasters Fishing Championship announces schedule of events

PARIS, Tenn. –The Bassmaster High School Series National Championship and Junior Championships kick off this week in west Tennessee. This is a schedule of events for each day of competition.

Tuesday, June 20

*6 a.m. The full field of Junior Bassmasters launch on Carroll County’s 1,000 Acre Recreation Lake.

*1:45 p.m. Official weigh-in takes place in Downtown Huntingdon, Tenn.

Wednesday, June 21

*6 a.m. The Junior Bassmasters launch on Carroll County’s 1,000 Acre Recreation Lake.

*1:45 p.m. Final official weigh-in takes place in Downtown Huntingdon, Tenn.

Thursday, June 22

*5:30 a.m. The full field of Bassmaster High School anglers takeoff from Paris Landing State Park (16055 Highway 79 North, Buchanan, Tenn.).

*1:45 p.m. Official weigh-in takes place at Paris Landing State Park.

Friday, June 23

*5:30 a.m. The full field of high school anglers takeoff from Paris Landing State Park.

*1:45 p.m. Official weigh-in takes place at Paris Landing State Park.

Saturday, June 24

*5:30 a.m. The Top 12 anglers takeoff from Paris Landing State Park for the final day.

*2:30 p.m. Final official weigh-in takes place in Downtown Paris, Tenn.