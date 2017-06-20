Bassmasters Fishing Championship announces schedule of events
PARIS, Tenn. –The Bassmaster High School Series National Championship and Junior Championships kick off this week in west Tennessee. This is a schedule of events for each day of competition.
Tuesday, June 20
*6 a.m. The full field of Junior Bassmasters launch on Carroll County’s 1,000 Acre Recreation Lake.
*1:45 p.m. Official weigh-in takes place in Downtown Huntingdon, Tenn.
Wednesday, June 21
*6 a.m. The Junior Bassmasters launch on Carroll County’s 1,000 Acre Recreation Lake.
*1:45 p.m. Final official weigh-in takes place in Downtown Huntingdon, Tenn.
Thursday, June 22
*5:30 a.m. The full field of Bassmaster High School anglers takeoff from Paris Landing State Park (16055 Highway 79 North, Buchanan, Tenn.).
*1:45 p.m. Official weigh-in takes place at Paris Landing State Park.
Friday, June 23
*5:30 a.m. The full field of high school anglers takeoff from Paris Landing State Park.
*1:45 p.m. Official weigh-in takes place at Paris Landing State Park.
Saturday, June 24
*5:30 a.m. The Top 12 anglers takeoff from Paris Landing State Park for the final day.
*2:30 p.m. Final official weigh-in takes place in Downtown Paris, Tenn.