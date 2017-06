City leaders, campers to take part in basketball tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. –Cheer on summer campers as they hit the basketball court.

Friday, June 23, athletes from summer camps across our area will compete in a Citywide Wellness Basketball Shootout Tournament.

The action runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Oman Arena here in Jackson.

Community leaders will also participate.

It’s free and open to the public.