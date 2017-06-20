City responds after man’s fatal drowning at Tennessee quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Following a man’s drowning death at a Tennessee quarry, the City of Knoxville is making changes to prevent people from jumping off the cliffs.

Media outlets report 27-year-old Dezayas Smith has been identified as Sunday’s drowning victim at Fort Dickerson Quarry after he jumped into the water from a 50 to 65-foot-high (15.2 to 19.8 meters) cliff. Responders recovered Smith’s body from 165-feet-deep (50.3 meters) water shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

The quarry is almost 200-feet-deep (70 meters) in spots with no visibility.

Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Joe Walsh says city officials met Monday and decided to create a barricade with signage at the quarry warning people not to jump off. Some signs had been put at other cliffs in the quarry, but none are posted where Smith jumped.