Deputies investigate robbery at Carroll County home

BUENA VISTA, Tenn. –Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies search for an accused robber.

The sheriff says it happened around 7:00 p.m. Monday on McKee Levee Road.

Investigators say the suspect broke into the home and assaulted a 97-year-old woman.

Deputies say he left with a maroon 1997 Toyota Camry.

Authorities say the suspect is a white man, around 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds, with short blond hair.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at (731) 986-8947.