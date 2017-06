Goodwill to host multi-county job fair Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. –Search for a new, challenging career.

Tuesday, June 20, Goodwill on S. Highland Avenue in Jackson will host a job fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Positions in Madison, Gibson, and Henderson Counties are available.

Employers include Manpower, Senior Solutions Home Health, Randstad, and Personnel Placements.

Job-seekers should dress for success and bring a resume, photo ID, and social security card or birth certificate.