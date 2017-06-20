Keli’s Farewell: A look back at some of her most memorable stories

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is Keli McAlister’s last week at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. She has covered some of West Tennessee’s biggest stories over the last few years.

“What was your relationship or what is your relationship with Sharon Sangster?” McAlister asked former Madison County Sheriff David Woolfork in 2013.

“I did have an inappropriate relationship with Sharon Sangster, an employee. It was consensual,” Woolfork responded.

Woolfork resigned and was eventually found not guilty of attempted aggravated sexual battery.

In 2013, McAlister introduced viewers to a former gang member now mentoring at-risk youth. “When God steps in and he has a plan, I’m telling you, nothing else can trump that,” Mychal Hunt said.

In 2014, viewers met a music therapist with the STAR Center. Joseph McFarland helps some of the youngest patients at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

In 2016, investigators confirmed TBI Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier was shot and killed in Jackson. McAlister helped deliver the heartbreaking news.

McAlister has more than two decades worth of experience in news. Her last day at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is Friday, June 23.