Keli’s Farewell: Volunteering in the community

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is Keli McAlister’s last week at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. Every night this week we will take a moment to recognize her.

When Keli is not behind the anchor desk she is out in the community. “When she’s in, she’s all in, and I’ve always admired that about Keli,” Chris Ramey said.

Ramey serves with Keli in the Jackson Exchange Club. The organization raises money for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. “When she puts her name to something it’s not just her name — it’s her time and energy,” Exchange Club District President Tawnya Moore said.

Keli served as Jackson Exchange Club President in 2013. She hosts the Circles of Hope Telethon every year, which raises money and awareness for the center. “She has touched every event that we’ve had within the Exchange Club and the Carl Perkins Center,” Moore said.

Keli also helps put up the Flags of Freedom. The display on the Highway 45 Bypass honors children who lost their lives because of neglect and abuse as well as military and first responders. This year, Keli’s son even helped. “She was carrying Reece around and he was sleeping on her while we were unfolding flags and putting them out on the field,” Ramey said.

Ramey said Keli has a strong work ethic but is also sincere. “When she is engaging with people, she’s truly engaged,” Ramey said. “She’s truly sincere, and that comes across in person and that comes across on camera as well.”

Moore said Keli has a true servant’s heart.

Keli also chaired this year’s Blue Suede Dinner and Auction. The event raises awareness and money for the prevention of child abuse.