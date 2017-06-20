Land Between Lakes offers safety tips for visitors

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) – Officials at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area want visitors to be safe while having fun this summer and are offering some suggestions.

U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Patrol Capt. Duane Cameron says following safe habits makes a big difference.

Officials advise avoiding alcohol before operating watercraft or driving, and refrain from texting and operating a motor vehicle. When driving, watch for hikers, horse riders and mountain bikers as well as wildlife, especially deer.

On the trails, carry sufficient water to stay hydrated, and let someone know which route you intend to take. Carry a map and compass, or a global positioning system unit.

When camping, be aware of any tree limbs that could fall and of elevated fire danger in hot, dry weather.

Use of fireworks at Land Between the Lakes is prohibited.