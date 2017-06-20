Manhunt underway for suspect in home invasions and attacks on elderly

CAMDEN, Tenn. — An intense manhunt is underway in Camden for one of the men suspected in two home invasions and attacks on the elderly.

James Hill, 34, of New Johnsonville, is believed to be on foot in the area near the Walmart in Camden. Hill is a white man, stands 6-feet, 2-inches and weighs 240 pounds.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson, Hill ran from a stolen vehicle after it was spotted by officers near the gas station at the Walmart, Tuesday. A passenger in the vehicles, Dakota Bagget, was taken into custody.

Sheriff Dickson said Hill and Bagget are suspected in the Monday night home invasion in the Buena Vista Community that sent a 96-year-old woman to the hospital. Deputies said the woman was attacked and held against her will, as was her daughter and a friend who stopped by to check on her. They left in the elderly victim’s car, a 1997 maroon Toyota Camry.

Officials believe after that attack, the two went to Humphreys County and committed similar crime involving another elderly victim.

If you see James Hill call 911 or your local law enforcement.