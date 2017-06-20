Meteorologist — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV, the No. 1 station in West Tennessee, is looking for a full-time Meteorologist for our Morning and Midday newscasts. We are looking for a person who takes a leadership role in forecasting, especially during severe weather, and is committed to working as part of a team. The job also requires use of social media and posting content to the station’s website.

Our market reaches from the Mississippi border to Kentucky and from the Mississippi River to the Tennessee River. We believe weather is extremely important to our viewers and make it a priority within our operation. Our Meteorologists deal with intricate and unpredictable weather that is unique to the Southeast. We are about to launch a new state-of-the-art Weather System to further our commitment to being the No. 1 source of weather throughout all of West Tennessee.

A four-year degree in broadcast journalism, communications or related field is preferred. A positive attitude and strong work ethic are key to being the right candidate.

Send your resume with references and video reel via web link or DVD to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. Phone calls are not encouraged. Jackson Telecasters Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.