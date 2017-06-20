Mugshots : Madison County : 6/19/17 – 6/20/17

1/16 Jennifer Dumsch Aggravated assault

2/16 William Diffee Failure to comply

3/16 Sadarius Reeves Violation of probation, failure to appear

4/16 Paul Williams Contempt of court



5/16 Keiyanna Greer Assault

6/16 Kaliyah Rivers Assault

7/16 Jason Uselton Violation of community corrections

8/16 India Hollis Aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident



9/16 Gavine New Shoplifting

10/16 Eric Miles Vandalism

11/16 Elijah Shelton Failure to appear

12/16 Dexter Dennis Vandalism



13/16 Corey Spears Hold for other agency

14/16 Bryandarious Futrell No charges entered

15/16 Billy Cupples No charges entered

16/16 Antonio Burns Failure to comply

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/19/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/20/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.