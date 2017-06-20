Night two of rehearsals for Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant

JACKSON, Tenn.-Tuesday night is the last night of rehearsals for the contestants in the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant.

The 36 ladies prepared for opening night as they get to ready to perform in front of a live crowd Wednesday night.

Preliminary competitions will be held through Friday as the judges narrow down the field going into Saturday night, when a new Miss Tennessee will be crowned.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will have the list of preliminary winners each night.