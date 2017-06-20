Second of three candidates for Trenton Special School District meets board, community

TRENTON, Tenn.-The second of three candidates in the running for the superintendent position of the Trenton Special School District met with the board and community members, Tuesday.

Janice Epperson gathered for a more informal reception earlier in Trenton, giving folks a chance to meet her and learn about why she wants the job as director of schools. Tuesday evening, she had her formal interview as well.

Earlier she shared why she believes she is the best candidate for the job.

“I have leadership experience on different levels including middle school and high school and currently being an instructional leadership director at the district, I think I would be a great candidate because I can bring something to the table that maybe the other candidates can’t offer,” said Dr. Epperson.

Epperson currently works in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

The district will host its the third and final candidate for director of schools, Thursday.