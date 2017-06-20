Sheriff Mehr holds community meeting in northeast Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-Madison County Sheriff John Mehr held his 28th community meeting since taking office, Tuesday night.

at Ward’s Grove Baptist Church in northeast Madison County.

People from the community and all over the county were invited to attend and ask questions or voice concerns.

Sheriff Mehr said he hopes people throughout the county continue to feel safe.

“Become a victim appreciate the patrols that we have put in the neighborhoods throughout the whole county and they see more of our car and that s what we wanna do is to help them feel safer,” said Sheriff Mehr.

The sheriff encouraged people to come out to the next community meeting.