Tennessee auto parts supplier to lay off 160 workers

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) – An auto parts supplier says it will lay off 160 people in Tennessee as it moves some business operations to another plant in the Midwest.

International Automotive Components spokesman David Ladd tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press the layoffs at the facility in Dayton, Tennessee will impact 138 permanent employees and 22 temporary workers.

He says the cuts will occur between July 31 and Sept. 7. Afterward, 428 salaried and hourly employees will remain there.

Ladd says Mercedes and Nissan are the main customers of the facility, which produces door and instrument panels.

The company says the Dayton plant has been around for about four decades, operating under different ownership before becoming part of International Automotive Components in 2007.