Woman facing animal cruelty counts makes court appearance

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.- A woman facing dozens of counts of animal cruelty in Henderson County appears in court Tuesday.

Amanda Renfroe, whose trial date is set for July 25 is charged with 30 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

She surrendered her pets to law enforcement last month after people reported seeing several dogs tied up with chains all over her yard.

Renfroe said the claims of abuse are not true.

“Well they said we had a dead dog in the pen with the live dogs, and that was not true, there was no dead dog in the pen,” said Renfroe.

Renfroe’s sister-in-law, Sherry Price, who was with Renfroe at the time faces four counts of cruelty to animals as well.