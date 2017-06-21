Deputies still searching for home invasion suspect

For a second night a man suspected of beating up a 96-year-old woman and 80-year-old man is still on the run.

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn — James Hill was last spotted running from officers in Camden. Officers said they have James Hill’s accomplice in custody, but they just need help finding Hill, who authorities believe could be anywhere.

Hill spent another night on the run after investigators said a Camden police officer spotted him and Dakota Baggett at a gas station, Tuesday night.

“He pulled up and approached the 2 subjects, spoke with them and at that time one of them walked away from him while he was loading the other one into the car, taking him into custody and the other one turned and ran on foot,” Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher said.

Baggett is now in custody, but Sheriff Christopher said Hill ran to a nearby Dollar Tree where he changed clothes and left his shirt in the trash.

“We brought in THP helicopters, we brought in tracking dogs with the Marshals Service and searched the area for several hours, and did not find the second person,” Sheriff Christopher said.

Baggett is suspected in two home invasions. The first in Carroll County that sent a 96-year-old woman to the hospital, and the second was in Humphreys County where an 80-year-old man was hurt.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said, “I feel according to our victim they may have left the residence and left him for dead.”

Sheriff Davis said Carroll and Humphreys Counties deputies executed search warrants Wednesday morning on the stolen vehicle found at the scene.

“Items was also found in relationship to the break-in or the incident that happened here in New Johnsonville,” Sheriff Davis said.

Humphreys County deputies said Hill has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2008, which includes drug, theft, and probation charges. Sheriff Christopher said Hill has been arrested in Benton County several times as well.

Investigators said it is important to recognize situations like this. “There are people out there that prey on those of us that have big hearts and try to help people please be aware of these types of situations,” Sheriff Davis said.

Dakota Baggett is being held at the Benton County jail on an outstanding warrant. He’ll be taken to Carroll County next. The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department is offering a cash reward for your help finding Hill.

If you have seen him or know where he may be call your local law enforcement.