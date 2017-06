Discovery Park of America to host 3rd annual car show

UNION CITY, Tenn. –See some classic vehicles at a free event.

Saturday, June 24, Discovery Park of America in Union City will host its 3rd Annual Car Show.

That’ll run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The show is free, but if you’d like to head inside, admission to the center is $10 for all ages.

Concessions will also be available at the show.

For more information, call (731) 885-5455.