Keli’s Farewell: Former WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News journalists talk about her legacy

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is Keli McAlister’s last week at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. Every night this week we will take a moment to recognize her.

Keli helps train young journalists who come into the newsroom. “When I first heard you were leaving, I had to pick my jaw up off the ground,” former WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Alisha Searl said.

Many are still in shock about Keli’s upcoming departure. “I don’t know who’s going to watch over Brad and Tom and make sure they are behaving, but I guess they’ll work that out,” former WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News producer Danielle Wilburn said.

Former WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News journalists from across the country reflect on their time working with Keli. “For two years you were my mentor down there in Jackson teaching me all the dos and don’ts of broadcast journalism,” former WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Dan Lampariello said.

Keli teaches young people just starting out in the business how to become good journalists. She mentored and helped launch careers. “I want to thank you for not accepting the bare minimum for your shows that you anchor, and thank you for pushing me to be great,” Wilburn said.

“Keli always told me you can never underestimate the power of kindness,” former WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Stephanie Ryan said.

“I’m burning the midnight oil here in Atlanta at WSB-TV, and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for your guidance and leadership and just the way you pushed me to be a better journalist,” former WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News producer Ardray Maxwell said.

It is hard to see her go. “I just wanted to wish you luck and I wanted to thank you for all you did for me in my career,” Lampariello said.

But family comes first. “I know you have bigger shoes to fill at home and in other areas right now,” Searl said. “I wish you the best, and congratulations on an awesome career.”

Keli is a living legacy who leaves a lasting impact on journalists now scattered across the country.