Local sorority helps raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease with walk in Liberty Park

JACKSON, Tenn.-Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority walked in Liberty Park Wednesday afternoon to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease.

The ladies chose this event as part of their community service aimed at making an impact in the Jackson-Madison County area.

“Today we’re just walking to bring awareness so we’re raising money we have a donation on-line through the Alzheimers Association,” said

Mechelle Taylor-Moragne, chair of the AKA Health committee.

Supporting the fight against Alzheimer’s is a national initiative for the sorority.