Local youth group to host bake sale, yard sale

YORKVILLE, Tenn. –Pick up some tasty treats and new treasures, all to benefit a great cause.

The Yorkville Cumberland Presbyterian Church youth group will host a bake sale and yard sale on Saturday, June 24.

That’ll run from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church, rain or shine.

Proceeds from both of the sales will benefit the youth group.

For more information, call (731) 742-4747.