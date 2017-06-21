Man pleads guilty to selling heroin that led to overdose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man faces 25 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to selling heroin that led to a person’s overdose.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says 49-year-old Marvin Foster entered a guilty plea to distributing heroin on Friday.

Prosecutors say Foster, of Halls, sold heroin to someone identified in court documents only as C.T., and that person overdosed on July 1, 2014. Foster drove C.T.’s truck to a rural area and left the vehicle there with C.T. inside. A farmer found the truck the next day and called police.

Prosecutors have recommended a 25-year prison term for Foster. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.