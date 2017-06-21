Miss Tennessee Preliminary Competition Winners-Night One

JACKSON, Tenn.-Competition is underway for the title of Miss Tennessee 2017.

Wednesday, the 36 contestants preformed before a live audience at the Carl Perkins Civic Center and competed on-stage in the talent, swimsuit and evening gown categories.

“The coolest thing about being here is that we’re in Jackson and there’s girls competing for a state crown and we just want to kind of be a little bit of a part of it,” said Angela Davis, who came to see the pageant from Union City.

Here are the winners for night one of the preliminary round for the Miss Tennessee Pageant, Wednesday night.

It was a tie in the swim suit competition between Miss Greene County, Hannah Everhart and Miss Gallatin, Mary Grace Wolkonowski.

Miss Dixie PAC Yvannah Garcia won the talent competition.