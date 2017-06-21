Mugshots : Madison County : 6/20/17 – 6/21/17

1/9 Tierra Wilson Simple domestic assault

2/9 Aaron Morgan Aggravated robbery

3/9 Eddie McRae Shoplifting

4/9 Antario Montgomery Violation of probation



5/9 Trystan Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/9 Stephanie McElrath Burdine No charges entered

7/9 Eric Pack Failure to appear

8/9 Preston Haynes No charges entered



9/9 Devario Jarmon Violation of community corrections



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/20/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/21/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.