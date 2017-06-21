Music event “Country Lends Down a Hand” helps raise money for Down Syndrome Foundation

JACKSON, Tenn.-Country music acts from all over West Tennessee came together Wednesday night to help others.

The concert at the Casey Jones Village in west Jackson is know as “Country Lends Down a Hand.” The money raised goes to the Down Syndrome Foundation and will be used for things like sending children to summer camp and helping adults attend programs throughout the year.

“To have these country music artists come back every single year, on their own dime you know donating their time to help raise funds for our children it speaks volumes for them because they could very easily, you know, be doing a gig somewhere tonight making some money somewhere,”said Dexter Williams, president of the Down Syndrome Assn. of West Tennessee.

Organizers said they plan to have this event every year.