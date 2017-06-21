Off-and-On Rain Tonight Through Friday

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. Wednesday

Cloudy skies are returning with Tropical Storm Cindy now roughly 100 miles from making landfall in eastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana. This storm has brought isolated tornadoes as well as strong winds and heavy rain to the Gulf Coast already but will continue moving north and northeast toward West Tennessee over the next two days.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight – especially after midnight and through early Thursday. Rain will be heavy at times with gusty winds but the risk for severe weather is low. West Tennessee has a marginal risk for severe weather (1 out of 5). Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 70s at the coolest point of the night with southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing warnings on Tropical Storm Cindy. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Galveston, Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River including Metropolitan New Orleans, and Lake Pontchartrain. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours. Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the central Texas coast to the western Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system.

West Tennessee will have a potential for flash flooding especially on Friday with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected. There’s a potential for isolated severe thunderstorms as well with a potential for an isolated tornado. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on the forecast, and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com