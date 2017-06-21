Organizers of 2017 Heart Walk host executive breakfast

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in men and women.

Dozens gathered Wednesday raising awareness about one of the most important parts of your body — the heart.

The American Heart Association held a prayer breakfast as they prepare for their West Tennessee Heart Walk in September.

Executives across West Tennessee gathered at the Carl Grant Events Center on the campus of Union University and heard from leaders of the walk and a heart disease survivor.

Organizers say it’s important to raise awareness and inform the community.

“No. 1, our heart is important to our health and it keeps us healthy,” 2017 Heart Walk Chair Karen Freeman said. “I think it’s good for us to get the word out that it’s easy to be heart healthy and to be aware of that. It also gets the community together and get involved in Jackson and West Tennessee.”

The 2017 Heart Walk will take place Sept. 23 at Union University. You can find more information at the West Tennessee Heart Walk website.