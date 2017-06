Spruce up your résumé at resource fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local library will play host to a job resource fair.

Wednesday, June 21, the Mobile American Job Center Fair will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Jackson-Madison County Public Library’s main campus.

Job center staff will be on-site, helping attendees complete applications and create résumés.

The event is free and open to everyone.