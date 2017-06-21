Street renamed to honor Humboldt civil rights activist

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The city of Humboldt held a special dedication during its Juneteenth celebration over the weekend, forever cementing a local civil rights activist’s legacy.

Vine Street in Humboldt has officially received a new name, thanks to Mayor Marvin Sikes and the Board of Aldermen.

“I brought it up to him about, what you think about renaming the street,” Humboldt Vice Mayor Leon McNeal said. “He said what are we going to name it to? I said Reverend J.T. Freeman. He said let’s go for it.”

Rev. J.T. Freeman Street was recently unveiled, honoring the legacy of the pastor, missionary and civil rights activist.

“We thought it would be most appropriate to name a street after him because he has done so many things in Humboldt,” Stigall board of directors member Jerry Marable said. “Lead the first civil rights movement in Humboldt back in the early 60s. He went to jail. He was beaten.”

“The addition of Rev. J.T. Freeman Street is about more than just a street sign. Leaders are hopeful that when folks see Freeman’s name, it will make them wonder why he is so important to Humboldt.

“We want to teach our youth the history of Humboldt, and that’s what Rev. Freeman had in mind when he built this museum,” Marable said.

After graduating from Lane College, Freeman organized the Humboldt and Gibson County NAACP. He later founded the Tom & O.E. Stigall Ethnic Library and History Museum that opened in 2009.

“He was a man who stood for justice, freedom, democracy, everything,” McNeal said. “Equal right, better education. He believed in ministry and education. That was his two top priorities.”

Rev. J.T. Freeman Street runs from 3rd Avenue to 9th Avenue.

To learn more about Freeman, take a trip to Humboldt and visit the Tom & O.E. Stigall museum where there is an exhibit in his honor.