UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection to deadly stabbing

JACKSON, Tenn. –New details released in a death investigation at a home in west Jackson.

Police say they got the call around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say they found a man in his 30s inside a home on Glendale Street with stab wounds.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital but later died.

They say they do have a suspect in custody.

