WEATHER UPDATE

A FEW RAIN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ASSOCIATED WITH THE OUTERMOST BANDS OF TROPICAL STORM CINDY MAY CREEP INTO NORTHERN MISSISSIPPI BUT MOST OF THE MID-SOUTH WILL REMAIN DRY. RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BECOME MORE NUMEROUS TONIGHT AND INTO THURSDAY AND REMAIN LIKELY THROUGH FRIDAY. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com