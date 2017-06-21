Workout Wednesday heads to the Jackson Boxing Club

JACKSON, Tenn. –So is the weight room not your style? Don’t like lifting weights?

I have a solution, the jackson boxing club.

The only weight you’ll lift, are these two hands

Whether you’re in tip top shape, or trying to work your way back into shape, the jackson boxing club has all the answers.

<beard: it’s a sport where it challenges you every day. >

It works out every muscle of your body, in an atmosphere that has its own challenge.

< you come in here man, it’s a good 85-90 degrees, you’ll shed that weight, man it’ll just start dropping off you. >

The fast pace rigorous workouts can last anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours, and are guaranteed to burn some fat.

< if you looking to shed 15, we probably can give you 30. >

But these workouts just don’t make your appearance look better according to jared joslin sr.

<:joslin sr: mentally and physically it can work with your mind and your body. >

While the gym is a good place to make you physically and mentally stronger, it’s a place where you and your kids can bond, like jared joslin senior and his son jared joslin jr.

<joslin sr: better for the kids now these days. Keep their mind occupied and get them off the streets and wanting to do something with theirself in life. >

< joslin jr. What made you like boxing? Uh, my daddy.>

<hicks: so for those of you who want to come here and get a great workout in, obie beard said it doens’t take a long time. Get your work, you get a lot of sweat in. Throw 1,2 and you can even do it like the little man sitting here behind me. >

<beard: doors open from 3-6, parents, children, we’ll take you. >